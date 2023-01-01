Kings' Tombs

Dalyan's famous Carian rock tombs are carved into cliffs across the Dalyan River, southwest of the centre. You can get good views of the tombs by walking south from town along Maraş Caddesi to the western end of Kaunos Sokak. Alternatively, board one of the private rowing boats moored next to Saki restaurant in Dalyan (₺15 return); it will take you across the river to the teensy settlement of Çandır, from where it's a five-minute walk to the tombs.

It's usually not possible to climb right up to the tombs, as access is fenced off.