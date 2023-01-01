Sea Turtle Research, Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre

At the southern end of İztuzu Beach is the headquarters of this turtle rescue centre, established in 2009 largely through the influence of Englishwoman June Haimoff, who campaigned for years to save this beach from development. You'll find good information displays about turtles and a short film to watch. This centre has saved many loggerhead and green turtles, and you'll see 30kg to 40kg turtles injured by fishing hooks, nets and boat propellers being treated.

There are normally a dozen turtles here, convalescing in the tanks and starting to look quite lively in some cases, while staff wait to answer questions. The centre is on the right when you reach the beach car park.