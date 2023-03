This small waterfall, 7km northwest of town, is Köyceğiz' favourite spot for a refreshing dip during summer. Take any dolmuş heading west towards Marmaris and Muğla and tell the driver you want to get off at the şelale (shay-lah-lay) or 'waterfall'. The fare should be ₺3. The waterfall is then a 15-minute walk from the şelale signpost on the highway.