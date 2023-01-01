Founded in the 9th century BC, Kaunos (also spelled Caunus) was an important Carian city by 400 BC. On the border with Lycia, its culture reflected aspects of both empires.

On the left as you enter, the theatre is well preserved; on the hill above are remnants of an acropolis and fabulous views over the surrounding countryside. Straight ahead when you enter are impressive ruins of a Roman bath and a 6th-century church, while down the slope is the port agora.

There are good information panels on-site in English and Turkish. To get here, board one of the private rowing boats moored next to Saki restaurant in Dalyan (₺15 return). It will take you across the river to the teensy settlement of Çandır, from where you can walk uphill to Kaunos in 20 minutes.