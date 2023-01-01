Marmaris Castle & Museum

Marmaris' hilltop castle (1522) was Süleyman the Magnificent's rallying point for 200,000 troops, used to recapture Rhodes from the Knights Hospitaller. The castle hosts small but well-organised Marmaris Museum, which exhibits amphorae, tombstones, figurines, oil lamps and other finds from surrounding archaeological sites, including from Knidos and Datça. Saunter along the castle's walls and ramparts and gaze down on the bustling marina. There are excellent information boards in English and Turkish.

Among the museum’s highlights are the Apollo Altar frieze from Knidos, the Datça stele and amphorae retrieved from shipwrecks in Marmaris Bay.