Marmaris

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Boats moored in the harbour

Getty Images

Overview

A popular resort town that swells to over a quarter-million people during summer, Marmaris is loud, brash and in your face all over town all of the time. It's one of the few places along the coast where you might leave feeling more stressed out than when you arrived.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Marmaris Castle & Museum

    Marmaris Castle & Museum

    Marmaris

    Marmaris' hilltop castle (1522) was Süleyman the Magnificent's rallying point for 200,000 troops, used to recapture Rhodes from the Knights Hospitaller…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    Marmaris

    The hilly streets around Marmaris Castle, atmospheric lanes that feel far removed from the yacht-filled marina, contain the city's last remaining…

  • Jinan Garden

    Jinan Garden

    Marmaris

    This Zen-style garden, complete with a pagoda and soothing water, commemorates Marmaris' Chinese twin city, Jinan in Shandong province. There's also a…

  • Bazaar

    Bazaar

    Marmaris

    The mostly covered bazaar sells everything from haircuts to hats for concealing them.

  • Atatürk Statue

    Atatürk Statue

    Marmaris

    Focal point at the southern end of the main drag, Ulusal Egemenlik Bulvarı.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Marmaris