Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
A popular resort town that swells to over a quarter-million people during summer, Marmaris is loud, brash and in your face all over town all of the time. It's one of the few places along the coast where you might leave feeling more stressed out than when you arrived.
Marmaris
Marmaris' hilltop castle (1522) was Süleyman the Magnificent's rallying point for 200,000 troops, used to recapture Rhodes from the Knights Hospitaller…
Marmaris
The hilly streets around Marmaris Castle, atmospheric lanes that feel far removed from the yacht-filled marina, contain the city's last remaining…
Marmaris
This Zen-style garden, complete with a pagoda and soothing water, commemorates Marmaris' Chinese twin city, Jinan in Shandong province. There's also a…
Marmaris
The mostly covered bazaar sells everything from haircuts to hats for concealing them.
Marmaris
Focal point at the southern end of the main drag, Ulusal Egemenlik Bulvarı.
Marmaris
This mosque (1789) with an unusual dome is in the heart of the Old Town.
Marmaris
Marmaris' main square.
in partnership with getyourguide