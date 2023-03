About 5km north of Fethiye's centre is Çalış, a narrow stretch of gravel beach lined with concrete hotels as well as pubs and chip shops patronised by British expats. Part of the James Bond film Skyfall was shot here. Dolmuşes depart for Çalış (₺2.50, 10 minutes) from Fethiye's minibus station (beside the mosque) every five to 10 minutes.