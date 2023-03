The beach is why most people visit Ölüdeniz. While the decent strip of pebble shore edging the holiday resort is free, the famed lagoon beach is a protected national park (Ölüdeniz Tabiat Parkı) that you pay to enter. Both the public beach and lagoon get heavily crowded in summer, but, with the mountains soaring above you, it's still a lovely place to while away a few hours. There are showers, toilets and cafes; sunshades (₺15), loungers (₺15) and paddle boats can be rented.