Ölüdeniz

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The Lagoon, Olu Deniz

Getty Images

Overview

With its sheltered (and protected) lagoon beside a lush national park, a long spit of sandy beach and Baba Dağ (Mt Baba) casting its shadow across the sea, Ölüdeniz (eu-leu-den-eez), 15km south of Fethiye, is a dream sprung from a glossy brochure. Problem is, like most beautiful destinations, it has become a victim of its own package-tourism success – in high summer the motionless charms of the 'Dead Sea' are swamped by the Paradise Lost of the tacky adjoining town.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Lagoon, Olu Deniz

    Ölüdeniz Beach & Lagoon

    Ölüdeniz

    The beach is why most people visit Ölüdeniz. While the decent strip of pebble shore edging the holiday resort is free, the famed lagoon beach is a…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Ölüdeniz