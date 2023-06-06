Overview

With its sheltered (and protected) lagoon beside a lush national park, a long spit of sandy beach and Baba Dağ (Mt Baba) casting its shadow across the sea, Ölüdeniz (eu-leu-den-eez), 15km south of Fethiye, is a dream sprung from a glossy brochure. Problem is, like most beautiful destinations, it has become a victim of its own package-tourism success – in high summer the motionless charms of the 'Dead Sea' are swamped by the Paradise Lost of the tacky adjoining town.