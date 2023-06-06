Shop
With its sheltered (and protected) lagoon beside a lush national park, a long spit of sandy beach and Baba Dağ (Mt Baba) casting its shadow across the sea, Ölüdeniz (eu-leu-den-eez), 15km south of Fethiye, is a dream sprung from a glossy brochure. Problem is, like most beautiful destinations, it has become a victim of its own package-tourism success – in high summer the motionless charms of the 'Dead Sea' are swamped by the Paradise Lost of the tacky adjoining town.
Ölüdeniz
The beach is why most people visit Ölüdeniz. While the decent strip of pebble shore edging the holiday resort is free, the famed lagoon beach is a…
