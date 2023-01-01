Kayaköy (Levissi) Abandoned Village

The tumbledown ruins of Levissi are highly atmospheric. The roofless, dilapidated stone houses sit on the slopes like sentinels over the modern village below.

Not much is intact, except the two churches. The 17th-century Kataponagia Church, with an ossuary containing the mouldering remains of the long-dead in its churchyard, is on the lower part of the slope, while the Taxiarkis Church is near the top of the hill. Both retain some of their painted decoration and black-and-white pebble mosaic floors.

Near the latter is a ruined castle, while the hilltop tower above Kataponagia Church has commanding views of the valley.