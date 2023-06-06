Shop
In 1958 an earthquake levelled the seaside city of Fethiye (feh-tee-yeh), sparing only the remains of the ancient city of Telmessos. More than half a century on, it is once again a prosperous hub of the western Mediterranean, and a major base for gület (Turkish yacht) cruises. Despite its booming growth, Fethiye is low-key for its size, due mostly to restrictions on high-rise buildings and the transitory nature of the gület business, which brings travellers flocking here between April and October.
Focusing on Lycian finds from Telmessos as well as the ancient settlements of Tlos and Kaunos, this small museum exhibits pottery, jewellery, small…
About 5km north of Fethiye's centre is Çalış, a narrow stretch of gravel beach lined with concrete hotels as well as pubs and chip shops patronised by…
Fethiye’s most recognisable sight is the mammoth Tomb of Amyntas, an Ionic temple facade carved into a sheer rock face in 350 BC, in honour of 'Amyntas…
On the hillside above (and south of) Fethiye and along the road to Kayaköy, you can't miss the ruined tower of a Crusader fortress, built by the Knights…
In the centre of Fethiye, just behind the harbour, is Telmessos' 6000-seat Roman theatre dating from the 2nd century BC. Neglected for years, it's…
This excellent example of a Lycian sarcophagus is near Fethiye's belediye (city hall).
Fethiye's tiny old mosque is squeezed between souvenir shops and cafes in the bazaar district.
A good example of a Lycian sarcophagus, standing in the middle of Kaya Caddesi
