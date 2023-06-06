Fethiye

In 1958 an earthquake levelled the seaside city of Fethiye (feh-tee-yeh), sparing only the remains of the ancient city of Telmessos. More than half a century on, it is once again a prosperous hub of the western Mediterranean, and a major base for gület (Turkish yacht) cruises. Despite its booming growth, Fethiye is low-key for its size, due mostly to restrictions on high-rise buildings and the transitory nature of the gület business, which brings travellers flocking here between April and October.

  • Fethiye Museum

    Fethiye Museum

    Fethiye

    Focusing on Lycian finds from Telmessos as well as the ancient settlements of Tlos and Kaunos, this small museum exhibits pottery, jewellery, small…

  • Çalış Beach

    Çalış Beach

    Fethiye

    About 5km north of Fethiye's centre is Çalış, a narrow stretch of gravel beach lined with concrete hotels as well as pubs and chip shops patronised by…

  • Tomb of Amyntas

    Tomb of Amyntas

    Fethiye

    Fethiye’s most recognisable sight is the mammoth Tomb of Amyntas, an Ionic temple facade carved into a sheer rock face in 350 BC, in honour of 'Amyntas…

  • Crusader Fortress

    Crusader Fortress

    Fethiye

    On the hillside above (and south of) Fethiye and along the road to Kayaköy, you can't miss the ruined tower of a Crusader fortress, built by the Knights…

  • Roman Theatre

    Roman Theatre

    Fethiye

    In the centre of Fethiye, just behind the harbour, is Telmessos' 6000-seat Roman theatre dating from the 2nd century BC. Neglected for years, it's…

  • Eski Camii

    Eski Camii

    Fethiye

    Fethiye's tiny old mosque is squeezed between souvenir shops and cafes in the bazaar district.

  • Lycian Sarcophagus

    Lycian Sarcophagus

    Fethiye

    A good example of a Lycian sarcophagus, standing in the middle of Kaya Caddesi

