Dalyan

Turkey, Dalyan, Iztuzu beach with Dalyan Delta

Overview

Laid-back little Dalyan may be prime package-tour fodder, but away from the main street, lined cheek-to-jowl with restaurants and bars, it retains much of its original sleepy riverside character. Once a small farming community, today the atmospheric ruins of Kaunos and the hinterland of fertile, beautiful waterways bring an armada of excursion boats from Marmaris and Fethiye during summer.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • İztuzu Beach

    İztuzu Beach

    Dalyan

    An excellent swimming beach, İztuzu (Turtle) Beach is one of the Mediterranean nesting sites of the loggerhead turtle, and special rules to protect it are…

  • Kings' Tombs

    Kings' Tombs

    Dalyan

    Dalyan's famous Carian rock tombs are carved into cliffs across the Dalyan River, southwest of the centre. You can get good views of the tombs by walking…

  • view of ruins in Kaunos ancient city (Turkey)

    Kaunos

    Dalyan

    Founded in the 9th century BC, Kaunos (also spelled Caunus) was an important Carian city by 400 BC. On the border with Lycia, its culture reflected…

  • Sea Turtles Statue

    Sea Turtles Statue

    Dalyan

    Proudly proclaiming Dalyan's environmental credentials, this mother and her baby turtles swim among the circling traffic on a roundabout at the end of the…

  • Main Mosque

    Main Mosque

    Dalyan

    Dalyan's mosque is a prominent landmark on the main square.

