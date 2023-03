Muğla's excellent museum contains a small collection of prehistoric finds as well as Greek and Roman antiquities displayed in rooms around an open courtyard filled with statuary. Don't miss the riveting Gladiator Room, with mock-ups, weapons, stone carvings and excellent information panels about the lives of these professional combatants. There's also a room containing traditional arts and crafts of the region.

The items are exhibited in wonderful wood and glass cases that evoke Victorian times.