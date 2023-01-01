Antalya Museum

Do not miss this comprehensive museum with exhibitions covering everything from the Stone and Bronze Ages to Byzantium. The Hall of Regional Excavations exhibits finds from ancient cities in Lycia (such as Patara and Xanthos) and Phrygia, while the Hall of Gods displays beautiful and evocative statues of 15 Olympian gods, many in excellent condition. Most of the statues were found at Perge, including the sublime Three Graces and the towering Dancing Woman dominating the first room.

The sarcophagi, including one for a third-century dog from Termessos, are also stunning. Upstairs are coins and other gold artefacts recovered from Aspendos, Side and various Byzantine and Ottoman sites, including the so-called Elmalı Treasure of almost 2000 Lycian coins.

Exhibits have good English explanations, and there's a cafe and bookstore. The museum is about 2km west of the Kaleiçi district, accessible on the antik/nostalji tramvay (tram) from Kale Kapısı. The tram heads along Cumhuriyet and Konyaaltı Caddesis to the museum (Müze stop).