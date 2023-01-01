The Roman harbour at the base of Kaleiçi's slope was Antalya's lifeline from the 2nd century BC until late in the 20th century, when a new port was constructed about 12km to the west, at the far end of Konyaaltı Plajı. The harbour was restored during the 1980s and is now a marina for yachts and excursion boats. An elevator descends the cliff to the harbour from the western end of Cumhuriyet Meydanı.

The harbour is lined with touristy restaurants and cafes. Above it, on Cumhuriyet Meydanı's southern edge, numerous tea gardens offer aerial harbour views.