Tucked away within the Yivli Minare complex, this fascinating domed structure dates back to 1377 and was beautifully restored in 2018. Its original use is uncertain but it was certainly a monastery for whirling dervishes during Ottoman times. There are excellent exhibits (in English and Turkish) about the life and times of the poet and Sufi spiritual leader Rumi, and you can view rooms used by the dervishes and displays about traditional musical instruments.