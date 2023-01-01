This romantically-sited Lycian port was founded by colonists from Rhodes as early as the 7th century BC. Its wealth came from the shipment of timber, rose oil and perfume. Much of what's left dates from Roman and Byzantine times.

The extensive ruins are arranged around three bays, each with a diminutive beach, and scattered through the pine forests. The turquoise water and natural setting are gorgeous and the perfect spot for a picnic, consider making a day of it here.

Look out for Hadrian's Gate (the Roman emperor visited in AD 129), linked to the agora and adjacent theatre by a wonderful colonnaded street.

Phaselis is 16km north of the exits for Olympos and Çıralı from the D400. From the turn-off it's about 1km to the site entrance and another 1km to the ruins and the sea.