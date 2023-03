This handsome and distinctive 'fluted' minaret, erected by Seljuk Sultan Aladdin Keykubad I in the early 13th century, is Antalya's symbol. The adjacent mosque (1373) is still in use.

Within the Yivli Minare complex is the excellent Mawlawi Lodge Museum, a touristy craft centre in the restored 13th-century Imaret Medresesi (seminary) and two türbe (tombs), one from the late 14th century and the other from 1502.