Mark Read
Once seen simply as the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya today is very much a destination in its own right. Situated right on the Gulf of Antalya (Antalya Körfezi), the largest city on Turkey's western Mediterranean coastline is both classically beautiful and stylishly modern. At its core is the wonderfully preserved old-city district of Kaleiçi (literally 'within the castle'), which offers atmospheric accommodation in the finely restored Ottoman houses on its winding lanes. The old city wraps around a splendid Roman-era harbour with clifftop views of hazy-blue mountain silhouettes that are worth raising a toast to. Just outside of the central city are two beaches and one of Turkey's finest museums.
Antalya
Antalya's historic district is a sight in itself and you could happily spend half a day strolling the narrow lanes here while admiring the mix of finely…
Antalya
Do not miss this comprehensive museum with exhibitions covering everything from the Stone and Bronze Ages to Byzantium. The Hall of Regional Excavations…
Antalya
This handsome and distinctive 'fluted' minaret, erected by Seljuk Sultan Aladdin Keykubad I in the early 13th century, is Antalya's symbol. The adjacent…
Antalya
Commonly known as Üçkapılar (the 'Three Gates') in Antalya, the monumental Hadrian's Gate was erected for the Roman emperor's visit to Antalya in AD 130…
Antalya
The Roman harbour at the base of Kaleiçi's slope was Antalya's lifeline from the 2nd century BC until late in the 20th century, when a new port was…
Antalya
These important ruins mark the site of a substantial building that played a major role in Antalya's religious life over the centuries. Built as a 2nd…
Antalya
Tucked away within the Yivli Minare complex, this fascinating domed structure dates back to 1377 and was beautifully restored in 2018. Its original use is…
Antalya
This gem of a mosque is squirrelled away in the back alleys of Kaleiçi. It began life as the Greek Orthodox Panhagia Church in 1834 and was converted to a…
