Antalya

Gulet sailing boat near sunken remains of Lycian town on coast of Kekova Island.

Mark Read

Once seen simply as the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya today is very much a destination in its own right. Situated right on the Gulf of Antalya (Antalya Körfezi), the largest city on Turkey's western Mediterranean coastline is both classically beautiful and stylishly modern. At its core is the wonderfully preserved old-city district of Kaleiçi (literally 'within the castle'), which offers atmospheric accommodation in the finely restored Ottoman houses on its winding lanes. The old city wraps around a splendid Roman-era harbour with clifftop views of hazy-blue mountain silhouettes that are worth raising a toast to. Just outside of the central city are two beaches and one of Turkey's finest museums.

  • Narrow street in Antalya old town, Kaleici.

    Kaleiçi

    Antalya

    Antalya's historic district is a sight in itself and you could happily spend half a day strolling the narrow lanes here while admiring the mix of finely…

  • Woman photographing statue of Tyche (Fortuna).

    Antalya Museum

    Antalya

    Do not miss this comprehensive museum with exhibitions covering everything from the Stone and Bronze Ages to Byzantium. The Hall of Regional Excavations…

  • Turkey, Antalya, Yivli Minare mosque

    Yivli Minare

    Antalya

    This handsome and distinctive 'fluted' minaret, erected by Seljuk Sultan Aladdin Keykubad I in the early 13th century, is Antalya's symbol. The adjacent…

  • Antalya, Turkey

    Hadrian's Gate

    Antalya

    Commonly known as Üçkapılar (the 'Three Gates') in Antalya, the monumental Hadrian's Gate was erected for the Roman emperor's visit to Antalya in AD 130…

  • Roman Harbour

    Roman Harbour

    Antalya

    The Roman harbour at the base of Kaleiçi's slope was Antalya's lifeline from the 2nd century BC until late in the 20th century, when a new port was…

  • Kesik Minare

    Kesik Minare

    Antalya

    These important ruins mark the site of a substantial building that played a major role in Antalya's religious life over the centuries. Built as a 2nd…

  • Mawlawi Lodge Museum

    Mawlawi Lodge Museum

    Antalya

    Tucked away within the Yivli Minare complex, this fascinating domed structure dates back to 1377 and was beautifully restored in 2018. Its original use is…

  • Sultan Alaadın Camii

    Sultan Alaadın Camii

    Antalya

    This gem of a mosque is squirrelled away in the back alleys of Kaleiçi. It began life as the Greek Orthodox Panhagia Church in 1834 and was converted to a…

Wildlife & Nature

Inside Turkey's cat village - with kitty playgrounds, villas and feline-friendly hammocks

Jan 19, 2017 • 1 min read

