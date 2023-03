This gem of a mosque is squirrelled away in the back alleys of Kaleiçi. It began life as the Greek Orthodox Panhagia Church in 1834 and was converted to a mosque in 1958. Uniquely in Antalya, the prayer hall's original painted ceiling, with its intricate star motifs, has been preserved.

There are no official opening times, but the mosque is usually open in the afternoon after midday prayer. When you see the gate open, you can visit.