These important ruins mark the site of a substantial building that played a major role in Antalya's religious life over the centuries. Built as a 2nd-century Roman temple, it was converted into the Byzantine Church of the Virgin Mary in the 6th century and then a mosque three centuries later. It became a church again in 1361 but fire destroyed most of it in the 19th century. A restoration process started in 2018, and the long-truncated minaret has now been partly rebuilt.

The ruins are fenced off, but you can still see bits of Roman and Byzantine marble from the outside.