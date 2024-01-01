This small 19th-century church, renovated in 2007, has a beautiful interior with frescoes and hand-carved decorations. Orthodox services still take place here.
Yenikapı Greek Church
Antalya
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.24 MILES
Antalya's historic district is a sight in itself and you could happily spend half a day strolling the narrow lanes here while admiring the mix of finely…
1.41 MILES
Do not miss this comprehensive museum with exhibitions covering everything from the Stone and Bronze Ages to Byzantium. The Hall of Regional Excavations…
25.67 MILES
People come in droves to this ancient site near the modern-day village of Belkıs for one reason: to view the awesome theatre, considered the best…
15.08 MILES
Hidden high in a rugged mountain valley, 34km northwest of Antalya, lies the ruined but still massive ancient city of Termessos. Neither Greek nor Lycian,…
9.54 MILES
Some 17km east of Antalya, Perge was one of the most important towns of ancient Pamphylia. Inside the site, walk through the massive Roman Gate with its…
0.33 MILES
This handsome and distinctive 'fluted' minaret, erected by Seljuk Sultan Aladdin Keykubad I in the early 13th century, is Antalya's symbol. The adjacent…
0.22 MILES
Commonly known as Üçkapılar (the 'Three Gates') in Antalya, the monumental Hadrian's Gate was erected for the Roman emperor's visit to Antalya in AD 130…
26.15 MILES
This romantically-sited Lycian port was founded by colonists from Rhodes as early as the 7th century BC. Its wealth came from the shipment of timber, rose…
Nearby Antalya attractions
0.05 MILES
This gem of a mosque is squirrelled away in the back alleys of Kaleiçi. It began life as the Greek Orthodox Panhagia Church in 1834 and was converted to a…
0.06 MILES
These important ruins mark the site of a substantial building that played a major role in Antalya's religious life over the centuries. Built as a 2nd…
3. Suna & İnan Kıraç Kaleiçi Museum
0.14 MILES
This small ethnography museum is housed in a lovingly restored Antalya mansion. The 2nd floor contains a series of life-size dioramas depicting some of…
0.19 MILES
Above the Roman Harbour, this small park has fountains, statues of frolicking animals and sweeping views.
0.19 MILES
This large, attractive, flower-filled park has great views over the sea and is prime sunset-promenading territory.
0.21 MILES
This 14m-high tower was built in the 1st or 2nd century AD as a mausoleum and later, due to its excellent position above the bay, played an important role…
0.22 MILES
Commonly known as Üçkapılar (the 'Three Gates') in Antalya, the monumental Hadrian's Gate was erected for the Roman emperor's visit to Antalya in AD 130…
0.24 MILES
Antalya's historic district is a sight in itself and you could happily spend half a day strolling the narrow lanes here while admiring the mix of finely…