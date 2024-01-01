The Tekeli Mehmet Paşa Camii was built by the Beylerbey (Governor of Governors) Tekeli Mehmet Paşa. The building was repaired extensively in 1886 and 1926. Note the beautiful Arabic inscriptions in the coloured tiles above the windows and along the base of the dome. It's currently being renovated, with work scheduled to finish by 2020.
Tekeli Mehmet Paşa Camii
Antalya
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.05 MILES
Antalya's historic district is a sight in itself and you could happily spend half a day strolling the narrow lanes here while admiring the mix of finely…
1.34 MILES
Do not miss this comprehensive museum with exhibitions covering everything from the Stone and Bronze Ages to Byzantium. The Hall of Regional Excavations…
25.71 MILES
People come in droves to this ancient site near the modern-day village of Belkıs for one reason: to view the awesome theatre, considered the best…
14.89 MILES
Hidden high in a rugged mountain valley, 34km northwest of Antalya, lies the ruined but still massive ancient city of Termessos. Neither Greek nor Lycian,…
9.45 MILES
Some 17km east of Antalya, Perge was one of the most important towns of ancient Pamphylia. Inside the site, walk through the massive Roman Gate with its…
0.05 MILES
This handsome and distinctive 'fluted' minaret, erected by Seljuk Sultan Aladdin Keykubad I in the early 13th century, is Antalya's symbol. The adjacent…
0.17 MILES
Commonly known as Üçkapılar (the 'Three Gates') in Antalya, the monumental Hadrian's Gate was erected for the Roman emperor's visit to Antalya in AD 130…
26.4 MILES
This romantically-sited Lycian port was founded by colonists from Rhodes as early as the 7th century BC. Its wealth came from the shipment of timber, rose…
Nearby Antalya attractions
0.03 MILES
Built under the reign of Sultan Abdül Hamid II (r 1876–1909), Antalya's clock tower marks the Kale Kapısı entrance to Kaleiçi.
0.04 MILES
This gate into the old town is marked by a square with the old stone Saat Kulesi and statue of Attalus II, the city's founder.
0.05 MILES
Antalya's historic district is a sight in itself and you could happily spend half a day strolling the narrow lanes here while admiring the mix of finely…
0.05 MILES
This handsome and distinctive 'fluted' minaret, erected by Seljuk Sultan Aladdin Keykubad I in the early 13th century, is Antalya's symbol. The adjacent…
0.05 MILES
Just to the west of the Yivli Minare are two türbe (tombs), one from the late 14th century and the other from 1502.
0.06 MILES
Tucked away within the Yivli Minare complex, this fascinating domed structure dates back to 1377 and was beautifully restored in 2018. Its original use is…
0.14 MILES
This contemporary cultural centre has a lively program of exhibitions covering artists from local heroes to Picasso and Warhol. There's a cafe and small…
0.15 MILES
The broad plaza of Cumhuriyet Meydanı is centred on this statue of Atatürk riding a horse.