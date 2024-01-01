Tekeli Mehmet Paşa Camii

Antalya

The Tekeli Mehmet Paşa Camii was built by the Beylerbey (Governor of Governors) Tekeli Mehmet Paşa. The building was repaired extensively in 1886 and 1926. Note the beautiful Arabic inscriptions in the coloured tiles above the windows and along the base of the dome. It's currently being renovated, with work scheduled to finish by 2020.

