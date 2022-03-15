Side

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Vespasian gate to the ancient city of Side, Turkey

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Down at Side harbour, the re-created colonnade of the Temple of Athena marches towards the blue sea, while at the top of Side old town's gentle hill, the 2nd-century theatre still lords it up over the surrounding countryside. Between these two ancient relics, the lanes of this once-docile fishing village have long since given themselves over to souvenir peddlers and restaurant touts hustling for business. Despite the constant stream of visitors, the liberal scattering of glorious Roman and Hellenistic ruins sitting incongruously between shops means you can just about imagine (if you scrunch up your eyes) the tourists picking over togas rather than T-shirts.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Frieze with Medusa heads, Temple of Apollo (Apollon).

    Temples of Apollo & Athena

    Side

    This compact site is one of the most romantic on the Mediterranean coast. Apollo and Athena were Side's deities, although Apollo eventually became more…

  • Theatre

    Theatre

    Side

    Built in the 2nd century AD, Side's spectacular theatre could seat up to 20,000 spectators and rivals the nearby theatre of Aspendos for sheer drama. Look…

  • Sandy Beach

    Sandy Beach

    Side

    Side's main beach is north of the centre, and backed by rows of resort hotels. Follow the main road out of town (Side Caddesi) and turn left at Şarmaşık…

  • Eastern Beach

    Eastern Beach

    Side

    If you walk down Barbaros Caddesi, passing by the large State Agora ruin, you'll come to the lovely Eastern Beach, which is a prime spot of sand on which…

  • Basilica

    Basilica

    Side

    This ruined basilica was built in the 5th century AD on what may have been a saint's burial ground. It was destroyed in the 7th century and later…

  • Temple of Tyche

    Temple of Tyche

    Side

    The ruined, circular-shaped Temple of Tyche is dedicated to the goddess of fortune.

  • Side Museum

    Side Museum

    Side

    Contained within a 5th-century bathhouse, Side's museum has an impressive (if small) collection of statues, sarcophagi, reliefs and coins in air…

  • State Agora

    State Agora

    Side

    These remnants of the state agora sit dramatically beside Side's eastern beach. An interpretive panel shows the two storeys of statues that once decorated…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Side