Kalkan

Fisherman Boat, Kalkan, Antalya, Turkey.

Kalkan is a well-to-do harbourside town built largely on hills that look down on an almost-perfect bay. It's as justly popular for its excellent restaurants as its small but central beach. Just be aware that Kalkan is pricier and more dominated by British holiday-home residents and tourists than most other coastal spots, including nearby Kaş.

    This perfectly formed little beach, 7km from town towards Kaş, often makes the cover of travel guides and magazines with its dazzling turquoise shallows…

    Although Kalkan's waterfront is now mainly a hub for pleasure boats, the small lighthouse continues to guard the harbour.

    Kalkan's mosque is located in the old-town district.

    Kalkan's public beach is near the marina.

