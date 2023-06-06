Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Mark Read
It may not sport the region's finest beaches but its central Teke Peninsula location, mellow atmosphere and menu of adventure activities have made Kaş – pronounced (roughly) 'cash' – an ideal base for forays into the surrounding area. For divers this is Turkey's hub for underwater exploits, with excellent wreck-diving just offshore. A plethora of boat trips, kayaking tours and hikes are also easily arranged from here.
Kaş
Antiphellos was a small settlement and the port for Phellos, the much larger Lycian town further north in the hills. The small Hellenistic theatre, 500m…
Kaş
If you're after a full day on the beach, the best idea is to hop on one of the water taxis in Kaş harbour and head for one of these three beaches on the…
Kaş
For swimming, head for 'Big Pebble Beach', a relatively clean beach 1.5km southeast of Kaș town centre. Although it's largely pebble-based, there's a few…
Kaş
Walk up hilly Uzun Çarşı Sokak, the Roman-era road that locals call Slippery St, to reach the King's Tomb, a superb example of a 4th-century BC Lycian…
Kaş
This pebble beach on the Çukurbağ Peninsula, with views of Meis, has sunloungers, umbrellas, toilets and a cafe. It's 2km west of Kaș.
Kaş
Akçagerme Beach is a small public beach opposite the exit to Gökseki, along the main road west to Kalkan; it's 3km from Kaș.
Kaş
Above Kaş several Lycian rock tombs in the mountain wall can be seen even at night, when they are illuminated.
Kaş
'Little Pebble Beach' is the nearest proper beach to the centre of Kaş. It gets packed all summer.
in partnership with getyourguide