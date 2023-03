If you're after a full day on the beach, the best idea is to hop on one of the water taxis in Kaş harbour and head for one of these three beaches on the peninsula opposite at Liman Ağzı. All three have cafes, you can rent sunloungers and sunshades, and the cove has calm water. You can also hike here (3km) on a pleasant section of the Lycian Way footpath, which begins at Büyük Çakıl Plajı.