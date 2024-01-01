Akçagerme Beach

Kaş

Akçagerme Beach is a small public beach opposite the exit to Gökseki, along the main road west to Kalkan; it's 3km from Kaș.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kekova

    Kekova

    15.41 MILES

    The long island of Kekova south of Üçağız is famous for its spectacular underwater ruins. These are partly submerged 6m below the sea off its northern…

  • Crusader Castle

    Crusader Castle

    14.58 MILES

    The ruins of ancient Simena include this impressive fortress perched on top of the hill looking out to sea. Within the castle a couple of canons are…

  • Ancient Patara

    Ancient Patara

    16.49 MILES

    Patara's grand monuments lie scattered along the road to the beach. The main section of ruins is dominated by the dilapidated 5000-seat theatre. Next door…

  • Patara beach in Antalya province of Turkey.

    Patara Beach

    16.43 MILES

    Backed by large sand dunes, this splendid, 18km-long sandy beach is one of Turkey's best. Due to its length, you can find a quiet spot even in the height…

  • Myra

    Myra

    21.41 MILES

    If you only have time to see one striking honeycomb of Lycian rock tombs, choose the memorable ruins of ancient Myra. Located about 2km inland from Demre…

  • Blue Cave

    Blue Cave

    4.69 MILES

    Located on Kastellorizo’s remote southeast shore, this extraordinary cave is famous for its mirror-like blue water. To get there, you must take one of…

  • Ancient Theater in Kas Antalya

    Antiphellos Theatre

    1.92 MILES

    Antiphellos was a small settlement and the port for Phellos, the much larger Lycian town further north in the hills. The small Hellenistic theatre, 500m…

  • Letoon

    Letoon

    25.66 MILES

    Sharing a place with the Lycian capital Xanthos on Unesco's World Heritage list since 1988, Letoön is home to some of the finest ruins on the Lycian Way.

Nearby Kaş attractions

1. Halk Plajı

1.07 MILES

This pebble beach on the Çukurbağ Peninsula, with views of Meis, has sunloungers, umbrellas, toilets and a cafe. It's 2km west of Kaș.

2. Antiphellos Theatre

1.92 MILES

Antiphellos was a small settlement and the port for Phellos, the much larger Lycian town further north in the hills. The small Hellenistic theatre, 500m…

3. Yeni Camii

2.06 MILES

The Yeni Cami is uphill from Kaş' main square.

4. Hellenistic Temple

2.15 MILES

Fenced-off fragments remain of ancient Antiphellos' once-glorious Hellenistic Temple.

5. Rock Tombs

2.28 MILES

Above Kaş several Lycian rock tombs in the mountain wall can be seen even at night, when they are illuminated.

6. King's Tomb

2.33 MILES

Walk up hilly Uzun Çarşı Sokak, the Roman-era road that locals call Slippery St, to reach the King's Tomb, a superb example of a 4th-century BC Lycian…

7. Küçük Çakıl Plajı

2.45 MILES

'Little Pebble Beach' is the nearest proper beach to the centre of Kaş. It gets packed all summer.

8. Büyük Çakıl Plajı

2.98 MILES

For swimming, head for 'Big Pebble Beach', a relatively clean beach 1.5km southeast of Kaș town centre. Although it's largely pebble-based, there's a few…