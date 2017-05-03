4 Day Turkey Gulet Cruise: Olympos to Fethiye

Myra – St. Nicholas Church – Sunken City – Kekova (L, D)At 10am you will be picked up from Tree Houses in Olympos and met at the Demre bus station with a sign with your name written on it. From there, you will be transferred to Demre Harbor. You will have free time for shopping, banking and pay a visit to Myra and St. Nicholas Church, before the boat departs. Enjoy lunch on your boat, and as long as the sea conditions permit, you will have the chance to look at the Pirates Cave. You will depart from the Sunken City of Kekova (this Lycian-Roman archaeological site is protected, so it's forbidden to swim. You can only sigsee) to Simena, a traditional Turkish fishing village with no car access and where lies a Byzantine/Ottoman castle. In Gokkaya Bay, have the opportunity for water sports, if you would like to partake. Later in the day enjoy dinner and relaxation in this pirates' haven or party the night away at the Smugglers Inn.Kas – Kalkan – Fırnaz Bay (B, L, D)After breakfast on the boat, your cruise will depart for Kas to Kas harbor for lunch and to visit this charming cozy fishing village. In the ancient city Antiphellos, once upon a time a name for Kas, with the charm of this town remaining with Lycian rock tombs, sarcophagi and the Roman theater. Here you will enjoy today's lunch. Near Kalkan, you stop in Aquarium or Firnaz Bay where you will have your dinner and spend the night on board.Butterfly Valley – Oludeniz Beach – St. Nicholas Island (B,L,D)By the time you wake, you will be at Butterfly Valley where you will have breakfast, depending on the sea conditions. Here you can enjoy a swim or visit the nature. If it is the right season, you will see 136 kinds of different butterflies and moths which gives it its name to the valley. Cruise to Oludeniz, the Blue Lagoon, where at your expense, paragliding is available and your lunch will be served. St.Nicholas Island will be the last stop of the day, during which various stops will be made for you to swim. After dinner, you will spend the night on board in St.Nicholas Island.Samanlık Bay – Fethiye (B, L)On your last day, breakfast will be served and then you will depart for Samanlik Bay to swim and have lunch. Finally, sail to Fethiye Harbor where your approximate arrival time will be between 3pm and 4pm.