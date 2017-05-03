Welcome to Ölüdeniz
If you're looking for an easygoing day on the beach, though, you can't really go wrong here. Similarly, if you've always wanted to throw yourself off a mountain, Ölüdeniz is one of Turkey's top destinations for tandem paragliding. Nearby is the starting point for the wonderful Lycian Way walking trail, which runs high above the fun and frolics.
Ölüdeniz Boat Trip Including Butterfly Valley
Begin your experience with a pickup from your centrally located Fethiye hotel and travel by air-conditioned minivan to the departure pier in Ölüdeniz.On arrival, board your comfortable boat and settle on deck as you head out to sea. Sit back and admire the breathtaking views as you pass the mountains and bays that fringe Ölüdeniz' spectacular shores. Revel in the sea breezes and perhaps hone your tan as you sail.Drop anchor at the Blue Cave, a natural rock grotto known for its bright blue waters. Grab the chance for a swim and then hop back on board to continue to Butterfly Valley.Take in the sight of the steep canyon as you approach and go ashore to enjoy around two hours of free time to explore or relax as you wish. Sunbathe or swim from the beach or follow the trail into the gorge.As you walk, watch for the bright-colored butterflies that lend the valley its name — with luck, you might spot a rare tiger butterfly. If you’re feeling energetic, trek further up into the gorge to see the waterfalls at the head of the valley.Return to your boat and enjoy a tasty included lunch of grilled fish and chicken with rice and salad, washed down with drinks (own expense). After lunch, visit St Nicholas Island, a rocky islet topped by the ruins of 4th-century churches. Disembark and spend some free time here, perhaps climbing the hill to see the relics and absorb the panoramic views.Reconvene back on the boat and continue to Cold Spring Bay, where cold fresh water springs flow into the sea. Cool off with a swim in the refreshing crystal waters before cruising back to Ölüdeniz. Your trip then ends with a hotel drop-off in Fethiye.
4 Day Turkey Gulet Cruise: Olympos to Fethiye
Myra – St. Nicholas Church – Sunken City – Kekova (L, D)At 10am you will be picked up from Tree Houses in Olympos and met at the Demre bus station with a sign with your name written on it. From there, you will be transferred to Demre Harbor. You will have free time for shopping, banking and pay a visit to Myra and St. Nicholas Church, before the boat departs. Enjoy lunch on your boat, and as long as the sea conditions permit, you will have the chance to look at the Pirates Cave. You will depart from the Sunken City of Kekova (this Lycian-Roman archaeological site is protected, so it's forbidden to swim. You can only sigsee) to Simena, a traditional Turkish fishing village with no car access and where lies a Byzantine/Ottoman castle. In Gokkaya Bay, have the opportunity for water sports, if you would like to partake. Later in the day enjoy dinner and relaxation in this pirates' haven or party the night away at the Smugglers Inn.Kas – Kalkan – Fırnaz Bay (B, L, D)After breakfast on the boat, your cruise will depart for Kas to Kas harbor for lunch and to visit this charming cozy fishing village. In the ancient city Antiphellos, once upon a time a name for Kas, with the charm of this town remaining with Lycian rock tombs, sarcophagi and the Roman theater. Here you will enjoy today's lunch. Near Kalkan, you stop in Aquarium or Firnaz Bay where you will have your dinner and spend the night on board.Butterfly Valley – Oludeniz Beach – St. Nicholas Island (B,L,D)By the time you wake, you will be at Butterfly Valley where you will have breakfast, depending on the sea conditions. Here you can enjoy a swim or visit the nature. If it is the right season, you will see 136 kinds of different butterflies and moths which gives it its name to the valley. Cruise to Oludeniz, the Blue Lagoon, where at your expense, paragliding is available and your lunch will be served. St.Nicholas Island will be the last stop of the day, during which various stops will be made for you to swim. After dinner, you will spend the night on board in St.Nicholas Island.Samanlık Bay – Fethiye (B, L)On your last day, breakfast will be served and then you will depart for Samanlik Bay to swim and have lunch. Finally, sail to Fethiye Harbor where your approximate arrival time will be between 3pm and 4pm.
Blue Lagoon Ölüdeniz Tandem Paragliding Experience from Fethiye
Begin your experience with a pickup from your hotel in Fethiye and travel by air-conditioned coach or minivan to Babadağ Mountain.This 6,500-foot (1,960-meter) peak looms over Ölüdeniz beach and the Blue Lagoon, one of Turkey’s most photographed beauty spots, and is a top paragliding location. It’s also one of the world’s highest takeoff points, making paragliding from here truly special.After around an hour’s journey, arrive at the takeoff point and absorb the magnificent views. Don your helmet and flying suit, and receive a full safety briefing from the professional, experienced pilot flying tandem with you. Learn how the takeoff involves catching the wind from a slope rather than jumping from a cliff, and how your pilot will control your flight throughout your roughly 30- to 40-minute ride. Specialists will monitor the weather on the day, and also just before takeoff, to ensure the conditions are perfectly safe and right for flying.Then, make the run-up and thrill as you ascend upwards. After the initial adrenaline rush, soak up the bird’s-eye views of the mountain-ringed lagoon and golden beaches below, and take photos, too. As you float, enjoy exciting 360-degree turns and rise on warm air currents as your pilot steers and controls your chute and catches thermal flows that may extend your ride further.Finish your flight with a gentle touchdown on sandy Ölüdeniz beach. Then, relish the memories of your adventure on your drive back to Fethiye, where your experience ends with a hotel drop-off.
Boat trip from Oludeniz Blue Lagoon to Butterfly Valley and Gemiler Island with lunch
Transportation from your hotel to the Oludeniz harbor where you will begin your cruise. Embark on the boat and choose a comfortable seat on the upper or the bottom deck. Sail to the Butterfly Valley where you will spend 2 hours. Those who want to explore the Butterfly Valley may follow the beaten paths and search for rare butterflies. Others can simply relax on the beach or swim. Lunch is served by the crew (grilled chicken or fish with rice and salads). Continue the cruise to St Nicholas Island. Climb up to the top and enjoy the fantastic panoramic view. Visit the hillside ruins from byzantine times. Swim in crystal clear bays and watch for the dolphins or Caretta-Caretta sea turtles living free.
Dinner At The Top of Babadag Mountain
We start from your hotel with our transport minibuses to take you to this unforgettable dinner restaurant at Babadag Mountain. Traveling through the pine forest roads you will climb higher until you reach Zirve (The Top) on the summit. Here you can dine, among the stars and you can truly feel on the top of the world!!! Early reservation is essential and recommended and you can choose your menu before you arrive to Zirve Restaurant. This is the place where you can have an memorable, romantic dinner just fingertips away from the stars and amazing view of Oludeniz and it's coastline. The soup of the day, 6 cold starters and main plate (meat or fish) are to be choose from. As well as there you can have 2 glasses of alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks. Please do not forget to bring your camera for unforgettable moments and some warm fleece - it might be cool at 1960m.
11-Day Sites Turkey Tour from Istanbul including 4-Day Cruise
Day 1: Istanbul - Gallipoli (B, L)After a pickup from your Istanbul hotel, drive to Gallipoli. Visit Brighton Beach, Ari Burnu and ANZAC Cove graveyards and Lonepine Australian memorial and cemetery, real used tunnels and trenches at the Johnstons Jolly, the Nek Cemetery, Ataturk statue in Chunuk Bair and the New Zealand memorial and cemetery.Day 2: Troy - Pergamon - Izmir Kusadasi (B, L)Visit the legendary city of Troy, the fortification walls, and the Temple of Athena. At the end of the Troy tour, drive to Pergamon. Visit the Asclepion and Health Center, Acropolis, and the Red Basilica. The theater, a remarkable piece of engineering built into the steep hillside.Day 3: Ephesus (B, L)Full-day Ephesus tour. See the Temple of Artemis, one of the biggest amphitheaters, the Celsius Library, and many fabulous ruins left from the ancient city and the House of the Virgin Mary.Day 4: Pamukkale - Hierapolis - Fethiye (B, L)See the Old Gates, cemetery and theater of Hierapolis, and take a swim in the famous Cleopatra Pool. Transfer to Fethiye.Day 5: Fethiye - Olympos (B, L, D)Transfer to the Blue Cruise and check in. Depart from Fethiye to Samanlik Bay then to the fantastic Butterfly Valley for a swim. Sail to Oludeniz for optional paragliding. Last stop of the day is St. Nicholas Island, visiting Byzantine ruins and more swimming.Day 6: Firnaz Bay - Kalkan - Kekova - Kas (B, L, D)Arrive to the best bay near Kalkan. Take a swim break then sail to Kas. In a bay near Kekova, stop for a swim and sea kayaking.Day 7: Kekova Sunken City – Simena Village – Gokkaya Bay (B, L, D)Depart to the Sunken City of Kekova. Simena, a traditional Turkish fishing village with no car access. In Gokkaya Bay, optional water sports are available. Optional party at the night away in Smugglers Inn.Day: 8: Pirates Cave – Antalya (B, L)Sail to Pirates Cave before sailing to Andriace Harbour. Bus transfer to Myra, and Demre for the St. Nicholas Church. The Blue Cruise program ends here. Check out from the boat and transfer to the bus station to Antalya.Day 9: Perge - Aspendos - Kursunlu - Manavgat - Antalya - Cappadocia (B, L)Full-day tour including lunch. You will see the Perge, then Aspendos. After, visit one of the best Waterfalls in Antalya. At the end transfer to Cappadocia.Day 10: South Cappadocia (B, L)A full-day South (Green) Cappadocia tour. You will see Pidgeon Valley, the Underground City of Derinkuyu and the Ihlara Valley, Selime Monastery.Day 11: North Cappadocia - Istanbul (B, L)Full-day North (Red) Cappadocia tour. You will see Uchisar Castle, Goreme Open Air Museum, Devrent Valley, the old towns of Urgup and Avanos. Transfer to airport to catch a 1-hour flight back to Istanbul. Once in Istanbul transfer to your hotel.