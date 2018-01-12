Welcome to Kazakhstan

The world’s ninth-biggest country is the most economically advanced of the ‘stans’, thanks to its abundant reserves of oil and most other valuable minerals. This means generally better standards of accommodation, restaurants and transport than elsewhere in Central Asia. The biggest city, Almaty, is almost reminiscent of Europe with its leafy avenues, chic ALZhiR Museum-Memorial Complex, glossy shopping centres and hedonistic nightlife. The capital Astana, on the windswept northern steppe, has been transformed into a 21st-century showpiece with a profusion of bold futuristic architecture. But it's beyond the cities that you'll find the greatest travel adventures, whether hiking in the high mountains and green valleys of the Tian Shan, searching for wildlife on the lake-dotted steppe, enjoying homespun hospitality in village guesthouses, or jolting across the western deserts to remote underground mosques.

Top experiences in Kazakhstan

Recent articles

Travel guides

Kazakhstan activities

$7.41 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Arrival Transfer: Astana International Airport to Astana Hotels

When booking this private arrival transfer from your hotel to Astana International Airport, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Choose from a luxury sedan transfer for three people, or a sport utility vehicle transfer that carries up to five passengers. All vehicles feature stylish and spacious interiors and you will be met and escorted by a professional chauffeur.Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan or five per minivan.
$10.30 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Arrival Transfer: Almaty International Airport to Almaty Hotels

When booking this private departure transfer from your hotel to Almaty International Airport, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan or five per minivan vehicle.
$10.30 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Departure Transfer: Almaty Hotels to Almaty International Airport

When booking this private departure transfer from your hotel to Almaty International Airport, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan or five per sports utility vehicle.
$7.41 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Departure Transfer: Astana Hotels to Astana International Airport

When booking this private departure transfer from your hotel to Astana International Airport, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan or five per minivan.
$3249 Classic

Central Asia – Multi-Stan Adventure

With their reputation for welcoming visitors and their unique cultural footprint, the countries of Central Asia will remind you why you travel. This comprehensive 23-day tour will take you through all the 'Stans we visit, offering a fascinating glimpse at a beautiful part of the world most travellers miss. Stay at unique homestays, sleep in traditional yurts, discover the breathtaking mountain and desert scenery, enjoy free time in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, and roam gorgeous buildings built centuries ago. See Central Asia with a group of like-minded adventurers and an expert Chief Experience Officer (CEO) and cross off an entire and unexpected region of the world from your must-see list.
$2249 Classic

Central Asia Adventure – Almaty to Tashkent

Spend two weeks discovering a part of the world well off the typical tourist track. Few Central Asia tours offer the cultural flavour this journey through Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan does. Trek through the gorgeous landscapes of Jeti-Oguz, go horseback riding through the breathtaking valley at Chong-Kemin, stay a night in a traditional yurt and discover the unforgettable warmth of the people in these regions. Visit Central Asia and you'll wonder why you didn't get here sooner.
