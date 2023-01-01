Palace of Peace & Reconciliation

This beautiful glass-and-steel pyramid was opened in 2006 as the home for the triennial Congress of World and Traditional Religions, hosted by Kazakhstan. The 30-minute tour (English-speaking guides available) shows you a 1350-seat opera hall, the 3rd-floor atrium where the congress was held, and the apex conference room with windows filled with stained-glass doves (by British artist Brian Clarke). Full of symmetry and symbolism, the pyramid is beautifully illuminated and a highlight of the city.

Designed by Norman Foster, it's conceived as Nur-Sultan’s symbolic centre, and by 2030 (when the city is planned to have spread well beyond its current extents) it should be near the geographical centre too.

There's an exhibition on the different peoples of Kazakhstan next to the soaring atrium, and an appealing wall garden near the pyramid's tip.