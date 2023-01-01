Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Inside the former presidential palace, a succession of lavish galleries display gifts to President Nazarbayev from foreign governments and grateful citizens. See if you can spot a walrus carving (Canada), ram horn dagger (Tajikistan), silver wine set (Uzbekistan) and an elaborate bone carving (China). Peek into the old presidential office, check out poignant linocuts of Atameken (fatherland) and the hall of Olympic achievements, and view the Nuclear Security Council displays. English-language booklets are available. Enter from Abay dangyly.