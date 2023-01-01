Museum of the Armed Forces

The yurt-shaped museum showcases beautifully presented exhibitions on weaponry and warfare, with striking murals greeting visitors. On the ground floor, chainmail armour, powder flasks and swords surround the atrium with its heroic statues of Kazakh notables (including President Nazarbayev). The Hall of Ancestry is an intriguing look at weapons through the ages, including detailed diagrams on the construction of medeival bows and the cavalry tactics of Turkic, Mongol and Kazakh armies. Mines and machine guns on the 3rd floor are skippable.