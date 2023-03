This rare relic of the 1950s may be gone in a few years' time, banished by the relentless wrecking ball, but for now you can see this enormous, decaying grain silo, inscribed with 'The Virgin Lands have been raised. The heroic deed continues.' It's a remnant of Nikita Khrushchev's ill-advised plans to make Tselinograd the breadbasket of the Soviet Union, in spite of the unsuitability of the local soil for intensive cultivation.