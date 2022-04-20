Nur-Sultan (Astana)

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Kazakhstan, Astana, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation pyramid designed by Sir Norman Foster

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

The country's new capital has risen fast from the northern steppe and is already a showpiece for 21st-century Kazakhstan. Nur-Sultan was Astana until 2019, when it was renamed after the former president. Branding aside, the Kazakh capital is scheduled to go on rising and spreading into a city of over one million people by 2030. Its skyline grows more fantastical by the year as landmark buildings, many of them by leading international architects, sprout along the wide boulevards in a variety of Asian, Western, Soviet and wacky futuristic styles. Several spectacular structures are open to visitors and it's hard not be impressed by the very concept of this 'Singapore of the steppe'.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kazakhstan, Astana, Khan Shatyr (by Sir Norman Foster)

    Khan Shatyr

    Nur-Sultan (Astana)

    Nur-Sultan's most extraordinary building (so far), the Khan Shatyr is a 150m-high, translucent, tentlike structure made of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene …

  • Palace of Peace and Reconciliation pyramid

    Palace of Peace & Reconciliation

    Nur-Sultan (Astana)

    This beautiful glass-and-steel pyramid was opened in 2006 as the home for the triennial Congress of World and Traditional Religions, hosted by Kazakhstan…

  • x-default

    Bayterek Monument

    Nur-Sultan (Astana)

    Nurzhol bulvar's centrepiece is this 97m-high monument, a white latticed tower crowned by a large glass orb. This embodies a Kazakh legend in which the…

  • Museum of the Armed Forces

    Museum of the Armed Forces

    Nur-Sultan (Astana)

    The yurt-shaped museum showcases beautifully presented exhibitions on weaponry and warfare, with striking murals greeting visitors. On the ground floor,…

  • Soviet Grain Silo

    Soviet Grain Silo

    Nur-Sultan (Astana)

    This rare relic of the 1950s may be gone in a few years' time, banished by the relentless wrecking ball, but for now you can see this enormous, decaying…

  • Ploshchad Poyushchykh Fontanov

    Ploshchad Poyushchykh Fontanov

    Nur-Sultan (Astana)

    The eastern half of Nurzhol bulvar starts with this plaza, which springs to life with music-and-water shows at 9pm on summer evenings. Further east stand…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Nur-Sultan (Astana)

Astana is the capital of Kazakhstan, shown with colorfully lit water spraying.

Art

Astana exposed: eight reasons to visit Kazakhstan’s gleaming capital

Jun 5, 2018 • 6 min read

Read more articles