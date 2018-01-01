Welcome to Alanya
But look up from the bars and tattoo parlours for a minute, and you'll find Alanya has abundant charms. Looming high above the promontory, to the south of the modern centre, is an impressive fortress complex with the remains of a fine Seljuk castle, some atmospheric ruins and a sprinkling of traditional red-tile-roofed houses rimming the alleys that climb up the hillside. Alanya is a tale of two cities if ever we saw it.
Top experiences in Alanya
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Alanya activities
Alanya Pirate Boat with Lunch and Drinks
This boat tour will take you from Alanya harbor around the peninsula and along the coast to view the scenery. En route you will see the main tourist attractions of Alanya that include the Red Tower, Old Shipyard, and Alanya Castle and enjoy spectacular views of Alanya from the sea. You will visit 3 caves; Pirates Cave, Lover's Cave, Phosphorus Cave and stop for swimming near Cleopatra Beach.During the tour you can sunbathe on the upper deck and relax whilst listening to the music. The boat will stop 3-4 times where you will have a chance to swim in the turquoise sea. If you are lucky you may see dolphins or sea turtles.Enjoy a delicious chicken grill, spaghetti and salad on board. Soft drinks are free during all day and alcohol drinks you can buy from the bar.We have loads of amazing activities organised by our animation team for example our foam party that will make kids and adults alike experience a great time.
Temple of Apollo, Aspendos and Manavgat Waterfalls Day Tour from Alanya
Depart in the morning and visit one of the most important cultural and economic centers of Pamphylia in the past, today Aspendos. Every year thousands of people visit the best well-preserved amphitheatre in Turkey that was built in 155 and provided space for 7,000 people. The amphitheatre now hosts 10,000 people and shows such as the annual Aspendos International Opera and Ballet Festival.After lunch you will visit the ancient city of Side. It’s situated in peninsula and boasts with ruins of Roman amphitheater, Columned Road, Agora, Temple of Dionysus, Museum (former Turkish bath), Nymphaeum and the Temple of Apollo – the most beautiful place in Side situated near by sea in ancient harbor.On the way back to Alanya we will visit the Manavgat Waterfalls is situated 40 km from Alanya! This is a place of exceptional beauty, green nature, clean air. Pine forest, waterfalls, Aksu River full of trout fish and turtles will leave no one indifferent!
Alanya 3 Hour Horse Back Riding
You will be picked up at the hotel around 9 am and have a short ride to the Horse Club. On arrival there you will be informed about the tour program and given some instructions about the horseback riding. You can look around the horse club as well and get close to the horses. Then your unforgettable experience of horse riding will start. You will ride through the spectacular Taurus mountains and banana gardens. You will stop several times to make photos and enjoy charming landscape views of the countryside, Mediterranean sea and Alanya coast. Your tour guide – professional equestrian - will show you the most beautiful places on the way to the ancient city of Syedra settled on a hill. You will explore the ruins of Syedra dated back to the period between the 7th century BC and the 13th century AC (town walls, bathhouse, temple, ancient theatre, monumental gate and some cisterns) and then ride back to the horse club. The tour takes 3 hours in total. After unforgettable experience of horse riding you will be dropped off back at the hotel. It will be a great half day out away from the bustle city.
Quad Safari from Alanya at the Taurus Mountains
Join a quad biking tour at 9am or 2pm daily. After pickup at your hotel, transfer to the departure point for the tour. After a short briefing you will be provided with a helmet and then your unforgettable adventure in Taurus Mountains will begin. All quads are safe and easy to operate. No license, no previous experience is required. You will ride ATV motor in an off road environment passing muddy streams that will definitely make you dusty and dirty. You are recommended to take sunglasses and a handkerchief to protect your eyes and face. The tour takes 2.5 hours in total and you will have 1.5 hours of pure adrenaline, fun and excitement.
Fishing and Snorkeling Full-day Boat Trip with Lunch and Drinks
You will be picked up at the hotel at 9:00 am and get a short ride to the harbor. The boat leaves at 10:00 and slowly sails around the Alanya peninsula. You will see the old shipyard, the Red tower, Pirates caves, Phosphorous cave and Lovers cave. The boat will stop several times in the most beautiful bays that you can swim and snorkel in a clear warm water. The direction of this boat is a little bit different from the others. After a tour around the peninsula the boat turns and sails in the direction to Mahmutlar. There will be a stop for fishing and swimming. Children will get lots of fun trying to catch some fish. If you wish you can just relax under the sun or shadow (on the lower deck). Then you will continue sailing and arrive to Demirtas area which is a great place for snorkeling. Equipment for fishing and snorkeling is included, so you can just take a mask and snorkel. If you are not experienced snorkeler the staff on the boat will help you to get your first snorkeling experience.After you will have a nice lunch on the boat (rice, salad, chicken grill). All day long you can have unlimited soft drinks. After lunch is the time to sail back in the direction to Alanya. It will be one more stop for swimming before you arrive to the harbor. You will spend a great relaxing day on a nice boat which is never overcrowded with good service and helpful staffs.
Diving in the Mediterranean sea
The waters of Mediterranean Sea provide you with an excellent opportunity for an underwater adventure. On this tour you will have 2 dives including lunch, or enjoy the boat trip with no dive with lunch included. These dives enable beginners and seasoned divers to explore the clear waters of Alanya. It is an ideal place for diving as the water is clear and warm, and there are strict underwater activity laws.Before you make the first dive, you will be briefed about the technical details of diving in the waters of Mediterranean Sea. You will easily learn how to make use of your underwater diving gear and explore some fascinating caves and swim with the exotic fish. A high quality of diving-service makes sure that the divers remain safe and have a memorable experience. After a few try-dives and skill tests, you can progress further to experience the amazing and colorful underwater life.