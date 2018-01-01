Fishing and Snorkeling Full-day Boat Trip with Lunch and Drinks

You will be picked up at the hotel at 9:00 am and get a short ride to the harbor. The boat leaves at 10:00 and slowly sails around the Alanya peninsula. You will see the old shipyard, the Red tower, Pirates caves, Phosphorous cave and Lovers cave. The boat will stop several times in the most beautiful bays that you can swim and snorkel in a clear warm water. The direction of this boat is a little bit different from the others. After a tour around the peninsula the boat turns and sails in the direction to Mahmutlar. There will be a stop for fishing and swimming. Children will get lots of fun trying to catch some fish. If you wish you can just relax under the sun or shadow (on the lower deck). Then you will continue sailing and arrive to Demirtas area which is a great place for snorkeling. Equipment for fishing and snorkeling is included, so you can just take a mask and snorkel. If you are not experienced snorkeler the staff on the boat will help you to get your first snorkeling experience.After you will have a nice lunch on the boat (rice, salad, chicken grill). All day long you can have unlimited soft drinks. After lunch is the time to sail back in the direction to Alanya. It will be one more stop for swimming before you arrive to the harbor. You will spend a great relaxing day on a nice boat which is never overcrowded with good service and helpful staffs.