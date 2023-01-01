As you walk up to Alanya Castle, the road passes a turn-off for the village of Ehmedek, which was the Turkish quarter during Ottoman and Seljuk times. Today a number of old wooden houses still cluster around three-towered Ehmedek Castle, built in 1227, and the boxlike 16th-century Süleymaniye Camii, the oldest mosque in Alanya. Also here is a former Ottoman bedesten (vaulted covered market) and the Akşebe Türbesi, a distinctive 13th-century mausoleum.

There's also an Ömürlü Kemal Atli Cultural Centre, re-creating comfortable life in Ottoman times on two floors. Don't miss the views from the delightful balcony.