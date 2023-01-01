A wooden walkway runs south along the old harbour's east wall from the Red Tower to the Tersane, the only Seljuk-built shipyard remaining in Turkey. Antique ceramic shards litter the stones, indicating the succession of civilisations that have built here – with the waves sloshing through its five restored vaulted chambers, it's highly atmospheric. From here the walkway continues further along the shoreline to a small armoury, which would have served as a coastal watchtower during the Seljuk era. It is currently under renovation.