This picturesque gorge, with its lovely waterfall and smooth stone walls, 45km southeast of Alanya, makes for a great day trip. Access through the canyon is along a 750m-long walkway. A return taxi from Alanya is around ₺150; guided tours from Alanya are €30 per person.

About 3km before Sapadere is the less-visited Dwarfs Cave (Cüceler Mağarası; adult/child ₺8/4), with an impressive display of colorful stalactites and stalagmites.