Don't miss the opportunity to visit this often overlooked ancient port city in Rough Cilicia, which was settled in the 7th century BC but abandoned in the 13th century AD. The town had a port at sea level where you'll see the remains of a bath complex, but head uphill along a wending 3km-long road for the upper city. The 16 well-preserved ruins include an enormous bathhouse, colonnaded street, monumental tombs, a bouleuterion (place of assembly in a classical Helleninc city) and a church.

The views down to the sea are fabulous. Syedra is north of the D400, some 22km southeast of Alanya.