Alanya Archaeological Museum

Refurbished in 2012, Alanya's small but excellently curated museum is worth a visit to see artefacts, including tools, jugs, jewellery, letters and coins, from the succession of cultures that have called the surrounding area home. Its prize pieces include a fine 52cm bronze of Hercules from the 2nd century AD and a kind of deed in Phoenician dating to 625 BC.

The museum is divided into 20 display rooms and areas, including three outside of sarcophaguses and ostotheks (boxes containing ashes of the deceased). You can also try your hand at navigating Alanya Harbour behind the wheel of an old sailing ship.