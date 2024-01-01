Close to Cleopatra's Beach and the cable car to the castle, this stalactite-studded cave has humidity levels of 98% and is said to produce a certain kind of air that, if inhaled and exhaled long enough, has the ability to relieve asthma sufferers. Constant temperature is 22° C. It was discovered in 1948 during the construction of Alanya Harbour.
Damlataş Cave
Alanya
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.04 MILES
Don't miss the opportunity to visit this often overlooked ancient port city in Rough Cilicia, which was settled in the 7th century BC but abandoned in the…
0.61 MILES
Surmounting Alanya's rocky peninsula is its awesome, Seljuk-era castle, girdled by 6km of walls and awaiting Unesco World Heritage listing. Climb to it…
0.76 MILES
A wooden walkway runs south along the old harbour's east wall from the Red Tower to the Tersane, the only Seljuk-built shipyard remaining in Turkey…
6.73 MILES
This underground fairyland is home to spectacular stalactite and stalagmite formations with a crystal-clear pool at the deepest depth. A 360m-long walkway…
0.46 MILES
As you walk up to Alanya Castle, the road passes a turn-off for the village of Ehmedek, which was the Turkish quarter during Ottoman and Seljuk times…
0.15 MILES
Refurbished in 2012, Alanya's small but excellently curated museum is worth a visit to see artefacts, including tools, jugs, jewellery, letters and coins,…
18.02 MILES
This partially restored han (caravanserai) on the Aalara River was built by Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad I (who also built Alanya Castle) in 1231 to…
0.63 MILES
This striking five-storey octagonal defence tower, measuring nearly 30m in diameter, more than 30m in height and with a central cistern within for water…
Nearby Alanya attractions
1. Alanya Archaeological Museum
0.15 MILES
Refurbished in 2012, Alanya's small but excellently curated museum is worth a visit to see artefacts, including tools, jugs, jewellery, letters and coins,…
0.42 MILES
Built in 1227 to protect the Inner Fortress, this is the northern part of Alanya Castle and consist of three towers in two distinct parts.
0.46 MILES
As you walk up to Alanya Castle, the road passes a turn-off for the village of Ehmedek, which was the Turkish quarter during Ottoman and Seljuk times…
0.49 MILES
Kuyularönü Camii, renovated in 2005, is a an island of spirituality amid the bland knock-off designer-T-shirt shops and plastic-fantastic souvenir stores…
0.5 MILES
Enjoy this wonderful viewpoint looking across the city and Cilician mountains while walking up to the castle through the steep streets of the Tophane…
0.53 MILES
The Akşebe Türbesi is a distinctive mausoleum thought to have been built in about 1230 for a Seljuk commander of the castle, though this has not been…
0.54 MILES
This fine 16th-century mosque, which replaced a Seljuk structure dating to the 13th century, is the oldest in Alanya.
0.56 MILES
This bedesten (vaulted covered market) with a rectangular courtyard in the centre dates from the Ottoman era. For many years it functioned as a hotel.