Damlataş Cave

Alanya

Close to Cleopatra's Beach and the cable car to the castle, this stalactite-studded cave has humidity levels of 98% and is said to produce a certain kind of air that, if inhaled and exhaled long enough, has the ability to relieve asthma sufferers. Constant temperature is 22° C. It was discovered in 1948 during the construction of Alanya Harbour.

