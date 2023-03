This partially restored han (caravanserai) on the Aalara River was built by Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad I (who also built Alanya Castle) in 1231 to give travellers and merchant secure lodgings on their way to/from Konya. It's worth carrying a torch (flashlight) to explore the interior. Don’t miss the views from the castle-like crenelated rooftop

Camel rides (₺30) are available from an outfitter called Ipek Yolu Piknik (tel 0530-314 8309) near the han.