This underground fairyland is home to spectacular stalactite and stalagmite formations with a crystal-clear pool at the deepest depth. A 360m-long walkway leads you through the length of the cave. Dolmuşes headed for Kestel from Alanya (hourly in season) will drop you off near the entrance. A return taxi will cost about ₺120. Dim Cave is often included on organised tours to Sapadere Canyon from Alanya..