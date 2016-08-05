County Donegal is the wild child of Ireland and home to some of its most ravishingly sublime scenery and beautiful beaches. Not for nothing did National Geographic Traveler vote Donegal the coolest place on the planet in 2017: so don't miss out.

This is a county of extremes: at times desolate and battered by brutal weather, yet also a land of unspoilt splendour where stark peaks and sweeping beaches bask in glorious sunshine, and port-side restaurants serve majestic food.

Donegal's rugged interior, with its remote mountain passes and shimmering lakes, is only marginally outdone by the long and labyrinthine coastline with windswept peninsulas and isolated pubs. Proudly independent, one-third of Donegal is official Gaeltacht territory, with Irish the lingua franca.

After its northern start in Derry, the Wild Atlantic Way really begins to strut its stuff here as the county's untamed craggy coastline truly puts the wild into the way. So should you.

