Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Inishowen Peninsula reaches just far enough into the Atlantic to grab the title of northernmost point on the island of Ireland: Malin Head. It is remote, rugged, desolate and sparsely populated, making it a special and peaceful sort of place. Ancient sites and ruined castles abound, as do traditional thatched cottages that haven't yet been turned into holiday homes.
Inishowen Peninsula
On the northernmost tip of Malin Head, called Banba's Crown, stands a cumbersome 1805 clifftop tower that was built by the British admiralty and later…
Inishowen Peninsula
This Blue Flag beach is great for swimming and windsurfing. You can wander its gorgeous length and get lost in the grassy sand dunes, and there's a fun…
Inishowen Peninsula
Fort Dunree is the best preserved and most dramatic of six forts built by the British on Lough Swilly following the 1798 uprising of the United Irishmen …
Inishowen Maritime Museum & Planetarium
Inishowen Peninsula
An eccentric collection of artefacts awaits at this museum in a former coastguard station on a grassy verge right by the waterfront. The most fascinating…
Inishowen Peninsula
Set in a reconstructed village of thatched cottages, this open-air museum is packed with interesting tidbits about the tragic Famine of the mid-19th…
Inishowen Peninsula
The intricate 7th-century Donagh Cross (also called St Patrick's Cross) stands under a shelter by an Anglican church at the west end of town. It's carved…
Inishowen Peninsula
The gable ends and huge windows of the roofless shell of 17th-century Clonca Church frame views of the Donegal mountains. Inside there is an intricately…
Inishowen Peninsula
Once known as Northburg Castle and then known as Greencastle, apparently from the stone it was constructed from (but today it very well describes the…
Get to the heart of Inishowen Peninsula with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Ireland $29.99
Pocket Dublin $14.99
Pocket Belfast & the Causeway Coast $13.99