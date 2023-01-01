Doagh Famine Village

Set in a reconstructed village of thatched cottages, this open-air museum is packed with interesting tidbits about the tragic Famine of the mid-19th century, and insightful comparisons with famine-stricken countries today. It's worth taking one of the excellent free guided tours, led by knowledgeable local guides who provide fascinating background on aspects of local culture, including Donegal's poteen-brewing history and the tradition of funeral wakes. It's about 5km north of Ballyliffin, on Doagh Island (now part of the mainland).