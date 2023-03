The intricate 7th-century Donagh Cross (also called St Patrick's Cross) stands under a shelter by an Anglican church at the west end of town. It's carved with a short-bodied, big-eyed figure of Jesus, smiling impishly. Flanking the cross are two small pillars, one showing a man, possibly Goliath, with a sword and shield, and the other, David and his harp.

In the graveyard behind the cross there's a pillar with a carved marigold on a stem; nearby there is a crucifixion scene.