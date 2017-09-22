Connemara National Park and Kylemore Abbey Tour from Galway

Departing Merchant's Road in central Galway at 9:30 daily, this tour travels west along the Coast of Galway Bay. You leave Galway city behind and head out through the Claddagh and Salthill areas of Galway before turning left and along the southern shore of Connemara. The tour passes through the picturesque villages of Barna, Furbo, Spiddal and Inverin before turning inland to cross the haunting Connemara landscape.The tour then stops at the summer residence of Padraic Pearse. Padraic Pearse was one of the leaders of Irish Nationalism and a signatory to the Proclamation of Irish Independence, read out by him outside the GPO in Dublin during the Easter Rising 1916. This restored cottage overlooks the breathtaking rural vistas of Rosmuc, (entry fee not included). Then you travel through the tranquil, wilderness bog landscape of Bothar na Scragoige before stopping for a photostop in the beautiful fishing village of Roundstone.Leaving Roundstone you travel travel along the real Wild Atlantic Way territory, along here you have the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean on your left and the barren Connemara landscape to your right. You get to witness exactly what the Wild Atlantic Way is all about, keep an eye out for the local Connemara Ponies as you head for Derrygimlagh Bog. This remote corner of Connemara was central to connecting the whole of Europe to America in the early 20th century and is one of the 'signature points' of the Wild Atlantic Way. Travelling through Clifden, the capital of Connemara, you head skyward towards the Sky Road. The views and photo opportunities from this 'discovery point' on the Wild Atlantic Way have to be seen to be believed.Next you have a choice: Either a 2-hour stop to explore and walk the Connemara National Park, or a 2-hour stop at the magical 19th century Kylemore Abbey (entry fee not included). To finish off the tour you weave your way between the majestic Twelve Bens and Maamturk mountains through the Inagh Valley and onto the main Galway to Clifden road where you will visit the famous 'Quite Man' bridge before returning to Galway city.