Irish National Heritage Park

Over 9000 years of Irish history are squeezed together at this open-air museum 5.5km west of the town centre. After a short audiovisual presentation, take a guided tour (included in admission, but book ahead) or audio self-guided tour (€2), encompassing a Neolithic farmstead, stone circle, ring fort, monastery, crannóg (artificial island), Viking shipyard and Norman castle (on the site of original Norman fort remains). Family-friendly activities include archery, an adventure playground, and workshops such as blacksmithing, flint knapping and foraging.